    Leadership: The Passing of the Warrior's Tourch

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    ENS Cody Adams, Limted Duty Officer/ Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy Graduate, Class 23120, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), shares his thoughts after completing this program.

    While attending the LDO/CWO Academy ENS Cody Adams had the distinct experience of learning from some Navy's best leaders, including his father, Naval Education and Training Command Military Instructor of the Year (2022): Chief Warrant Officer 5 Paul Adams.

    LDO/CWO Academy is one of four officer accession programs operating for OTCN, at Naval Station Newport.

    #NETC #NSTC #OTCN

