Leadership: The Passing of the Warrior's Tourch

ENS Cody Adams, Limted Duty Officer/ Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy Graduate, Class 23120, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), shares his thoughts after completing this program.
While attending the LDO/CWO Academy ENS Cody Adams had the distinct experience of learning from some Navy's best leaders, including his father, Naval Education and Training Command Military Instructor of the Year (2022): Chief Warrant Officer 5 Paul Adams.
LDO/CWO Academy is one of four officer accession programs operating for OTCN, at Naval Station Newport.
Go Navy! TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.
