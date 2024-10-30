Leadership: The Passing of the Warrior's Tourch - A Legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942037" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ENS Cody Adams, Limted Duty Officer/ Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy Graduate, Class 23120, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), shares his thoughts after completing the program.



While attending the LDO/CWO Academy ENS Cody Adams had the distinct experience of learning from some Navy's best leaders, including his father, Naval Education and Training Command Military Instructor of the Year (2022): Chief Warrant Officer 5 Paul Adams.



LDO/CWO Academy is one of four officer accession programs operating for OTCN, at Naval Station Newport.



Become the difference today! TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.



#NETC #NSTC #OTCN