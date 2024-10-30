The 3rd Cavalry Regiment uncases their colors at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. The color uncasing signified their return from the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 09:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941990
|VIRIN:
|241028-A-LQ843-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110655805
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3CR Color Uncasing, by SGT Lyca Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.