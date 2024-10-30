Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3CR Color Uncasing

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Lyca Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 3rd Cavalry Regiment uncases their colors at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. The color uncasing signified their return from the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)

