B-Roll Package: Coalition Forces Conduct Large-scale Training Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Georgia Army National Guard and 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct an air assault and base defense live-fire exercise in Northeast Syria, Oct. 29 2024. Large-scale, multi-capability exercises like these enhance the readiness of Coalition Forces to employ a variety of tactics and capabilities to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to maintain the defeat of ISIS across the region. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 04:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941977
|VIRIN:
|241029-A-TS378-6332
|Filename:
|DOD_110655490
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
