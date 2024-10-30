Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Package: Coalition Forces Conduct Large-scale Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SYRIA

    10.29.2024

    Video by Capt. Daniel Andrews 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Georgia Army National Guard and 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct an air assault and base defense live-fire exercise in Northeast Syria, Oct. 29 2024. Large-scale, multi-capability exercises like these enhance the readiness of Coalition Forces to employ a variety of tactics and capabilities to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to maintain the defeat of ISIS across the region. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 04:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941977
    VIRIN: 241029-A-TS378-6332
    Filename: DOD_110655490
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package: Coalition Forces Conduct Large-scale Training Exercise, by CPT Daniel Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Syria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download