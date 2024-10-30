Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules flyover during University of Illinois football game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    B-roll package of a flyover performed by a C-130H Hercules, assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, during a University of Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois, on Sept. 14, 2024. The 182nd Airlift Wing is located in Peoria, Illinois, and one of three Air National Guard bases in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 07:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941941
    VIRIN: 241028-Z-WA953-1001
    Filename: DOD_110654924
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules flyover during University of Illinois football game, by SSgt Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Illinois
    flyover
    community engagement
    C-130H Hercules
    community relations (COMREL)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download