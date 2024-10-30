B-roll package of a flyover performed by a C-130H Hercules, assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, during a University of Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois, on Sept. 14, 2024. The 182nd Airlift Wing is located in Peoria, Illinois, and one of three Air National Guard bases in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 07:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941941
|VIRIN:
|241028-Z-WA953-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110654924
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules flyover during University of Illinois football game, by SSgt Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.