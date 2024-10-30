Iowa National Guardsmen and Kosovo Security Force soldiers conducted a joint training event on Combat Net Radios operations and Tanium Software in Pristina, Kosovo, from September 9-13, 2024. The Iowa National Guard and Kosovo Security Forces have a relationship through the State Partnership Program and train together regularly.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941935
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-AY917-8693
|Filename:
|DOD_110654852
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iowa National Guard and Kosovo Security Forces conduct Combat Net Radio and Tanium Software Training, by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.