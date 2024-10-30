Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa National Guard and Kosovo Security Forces conduct Combat Net Radio and Tanium Software Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Iowa National Guardsmen and Kosovo Security Force soldiers conducted a joint training event on Combat Net Radios operations and Tanium Software in Pristina, Kosovo, from September 9-13, 2024. The Iowa National Guard and Kosovo Security Forces have a relationship through the State Partnership Program and train together regularly.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941935
    VIRIN: 240913-A-AY917-8693
    Filename: DOD_110654852
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard and Kosovo Security Forces conduct Combat Net Radio and Tanium Software Training, by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KSF
    Kosovo
    IANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download