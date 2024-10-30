Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 SDS B-Roll Package

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCES BASE, CALIF., CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Space Forces Space

    18 SDS provides Space Domain Awareness (SDA) allowing military commanders to see the battlespace with clarity, strike with precision, navigate with accuracy, communicate with certainty, and operate with assurance over global distances.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941933
    VIRIN: 241004-X-OF297-1002
    Filename: DOD_110654809
    Length: 00:10:22
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCES BASE, CALIF., CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    S4S

