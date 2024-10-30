Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Army Advisors at M17 Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade fire the M17 pistol during a training readiness assessment program at Ft. Moore, Ga., Oct 30. The training readiness assessment program is designed to test advisor's ability to support foreign security force partners in any situation. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941931
    VIRIN: 241030-A-JZ147-2000
    PIN: 2000
    Filename: DOD_110654806
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Army Advisors at M17 Range, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    advisor
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download