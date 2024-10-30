QC community honors veterans returning from Honor Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On October 29, Soldiers, Civilians, and the Quad Cities community gathered at the Quad Cities International Airport to welcome home veterans from their Honor Flight and show their gratitude.



An Honor Flight celebrates U.S. veterans by inviting them to Washington D.C. for a day of honor at our nation's memorials.