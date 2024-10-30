On October 29, Soldiers, Civilians, and the Quad Cities community gathered at the Quad Cities International Airport to welcome home veterans from their Honor Flight and show their gratitude.
An Honor Flight celebrates U.S. veterans by inviting them to Washington D.C. for a day of honor at our nation's memorials.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 15:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941930
|VIRIN:
|241029-A-IK992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110654802
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QC community honors veterans returning from Honor Flight, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.