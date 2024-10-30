Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QC community honors veterans returning from Honor Flight

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    On October 29, Soldiers, Civilians, and the Quad Cities community gathered at the Quad Cities International Airport to welcome home veterans from their Honor Flight and show their gratitude.

    An Honor Flight celebrates U.S. veterans by inviting them to Washington D.C. for a day of honor at our nation's memorials.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941930
    VIRIN: 241029-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110654802
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

    This work, QC community honors veterans returning from Honor Flight, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    Honor Flight
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Quad Cities International Airport

