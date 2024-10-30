Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Commercial Operations Cell B-Roll Package

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCES BASE, CALIF., CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    The Joint Commercial Operations (JCO) Cell is a subset of the U.S. Space Forces - Space Commercial Integration Office (CIO) which solicits relevant non-classified data from commercial companies to better enable real-time space situational awareness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941928
    VIRIN: 241004-X-OF297-1001
    Filename: DOD_110654776
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCES BASE, CALIF., CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Commercial Operations Cell B-Roll Package, by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

