Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    419th Fighter Wing: Griffin Grit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    419th Fighter Wing

    419th Fighter Wing insignia and motto. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 14:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 941910
    VIRIN: 241030-F-MI196-1003
    Filename: DOD_110654460
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th Fighter Wing: Griffin Grit, by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Hill Air Force Base
    419th Fighter Wing
    419 FW
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download