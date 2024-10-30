Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow Resiliency and Culture Day

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    Members across Goodfellow participate in Wing Resiliency and Culture Day, at the Mathis Gym, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941906
    VIRIN: 241025-F-TB914-8879
    Filename: DOD_110654359
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    resiliency
    aetc
    culture day

