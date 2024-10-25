Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilian Employment 2024 (With AI)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Alvarado 

    8th Army

    Looking for a job to grow? Come work for Eighth Army in South Korea! Make sure you search "Korea" on USAJOBS.gov for opportunities here in the Land of the Morning Calm. South Korea is a modern and dynamic country with large urban centers and beautiful scenery and coasts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 03:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 941836
    VIRIN: 241015-A-SJ697-5893
    Filename: DOD_110653135
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian Employment 2024 (With AI), by CPL Joseph Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download