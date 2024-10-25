Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keen Sword 25 Simulated Explosion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, respond to a simulated an explosion during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 00:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941824
    VIRIN: 241028-M-MJ417-1001
    Filename: DOD_110652998
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Sword 25 Simulated Explosion, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Explosion
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marines
    E.O.D
    Keen Sword

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download