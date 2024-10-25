Keen Sword 25 Simulated Explosion

U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, respond to a simulated an explosion during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
