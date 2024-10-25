Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Dyer, William Full Retirement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    108th Training Command- Initial Entry Training

    Maj. General William Dyer's Retirement Ceremony
    Fort Moore, GA
    20 October 2024

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 22:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 941817
    VIRIN: 241020-A-MG730-2036
    Filename: DOD_110652945
    Length: 00:52:52
    Location: US

    This work, MG Dyer, William Full Retirement Ceremony, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS

    108th Training Command (IET)
    USAR Drill Sergeants
    William Dyer III
    Maj. Gen William Dyer

