    JROTC and HTS visit US Navy destroyers

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    241028-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 28, 2024) - The Kinnick High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps were visited by Japanese High Technical School, and together they visited U.S. Navy destroyers on Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class)

    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

