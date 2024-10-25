241028-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 28, 2024) - The Kinnick High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps were visited by Japanese High Technical School, and together they visited U.S. Navy destroyers on Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 22:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|941811
|VIRIN:
|241028-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110652841
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC and HTS visit US Navy destroyers, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.