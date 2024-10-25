Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    241017-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 17, 2024) - Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness month and together with the Fleet and Family Support Center, marked the occasion with an awareness walk. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 22:12
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, CFAY declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Domestic Violence Awareness
    CFAY
    Fle

