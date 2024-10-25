CFAY declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

241017-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 17, 2024) - Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness month and together with the Fleet and Family Support Center, marked the occasion with an awareness walk. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class)
|10.17.2024
|10.29.2024 22:12
|Series
|941809
|241017-N-CM740-1001
|DOD_110652839
|00:00:29
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
