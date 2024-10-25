Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs ailing captain from fishing vessel 65 miles offshore Honolulu

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point medevacs a man from the 85-foot commercial fishing vessel Triple Andy offshore Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2024. Personnel from Triple Andy stated that the captain was experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941799
    VIRIN: 241028-G-G0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_110652533
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Medevac
    USCG
    Hawaii
    ASBP

