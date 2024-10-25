Coast Guard medevacs ailing captain from fishing vessel 65 miles offshore Honolulu

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point medevacs a man from the 85-foot commercial fishing vessel Triple Andy offshore Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2024. Personnel from Triple Andy stated that the captain was experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941799
|VIRIN:
|241028-G-G0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110652533
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
