Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th LRS POL conducts hot pits (b-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, conducting hot pit operations on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 1, 2024. Hot pits are a special fuel operation where aircraft are refueled mid sortie to minimize ground time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941790
    VIRIN: 241001-F-CJ259-5361
    Filename: DOD_110652352
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th LRS POL conducts hot pits (b-roll), by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson
    POL
    354th LRS
    hot pits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download