B-Roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, conducting hot pit operations on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 1, 2024. Hot pits are a special fuel operation where aircraft are refueled mid sortie to minimize ground time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941790
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-CJ259-5361
|Filename:
|DOD_110652352
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th LRS POL conducts hot pits (b-roll), by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.