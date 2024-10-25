Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale lands at Chennault during exercise Global Thunder 25

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, land, refuel, and take off from Chennault International Airport to prepare for Global Thunder 25 at Lake Charles, La., Oct. 24, 2024. Chennault’s support during Exercise Global Thunder 25 showcases how collaboration between civilian and military entities strengthens our ability to operate in diverse environments, enhancing our overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941783
    VIRIN: 241024-F-IM610-1038
    Filename: DOD_110652247
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale lands at Chennault during exercise Global Thunder 25, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Bomb Wing
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Global Thunder 25

