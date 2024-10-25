Barksdale lands at Chennault during exercise Global Thunder 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, land, refuel, and take off from Chennault International Airport to prepare for Global Thunder 25 at Lake Charles, La., Oct. 24, 2024. Chennault’s support during Exercise Global Thunder 25 showcases how collaboration between civilian and military entities strengthens our ability to operate in diverse environments, enhancing our overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)