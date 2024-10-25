Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reducing Hospital Readmissions

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Health Agency

    To facilitate a successful recovery after being discharged from the hospital this video advocates for beneficiaries and caregivers to discuss their care and any questions with their medical team before being discharged.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941780
    VIRIN: 241029-O-XH734-4059
    Filename: DOD_110652230
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: US

