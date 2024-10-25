Reducing Hospital Readmissions

To facilitate a successful recovery after being discharged from the hospital this video advocates for beneficiaries and caregivers to discuss their care and any questions with their medical team before being discharged.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941780
|VIRIN:
|241029-O-XH734-4059
|Filename:
|DOD_110652230
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
