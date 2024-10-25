Fuel Tank Repair

Members of the 55th Maintenance Squadron and the 170th Maintenance Support Squadron repaired a fuel tank on a Constant Phoenix to get it back into mission ready status. Caleb Reed, 55th Maintenance Squadron work lead fuel systems says this repair on the fuel tank will ensure this aircraft is able to fly missions for years without the worry of leaks.
10.17.2024
10.29.2024
Package
|Location:
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
