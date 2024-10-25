Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel Tank Repair

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing

    Members of the 55th Maintenance Squadron and the 170th Maintenance Support Squadron repaired a fuel tank on a Constant Phoenix to get it back into mission ready status. Caleb Reed, 55th Maintenance Squadron work lead fuel systems says this repair on the fuel tank will ensure this aircraft is able to fly missions for years without the worry of leaks.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 14:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941772
    VIRIN: 241017-F-JH094-2580
    Filename: DOD_110652051
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Tank Repair, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Repair
    Offutt
    Fuel tank
    55th MXS
    170 MXSS

