WAREX 87-24-02 Warrior Tasks Squad Lane

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 801st Field Hospital and 452nd Field Hospital conduct Army Warrior Tasks Squad Lane during WAREX 87-24-02 at Fort McCoy, WI. The Warrior Lanes AWT consists of troop movements, barbwire obstacle, react to indirect fire and contact with enemy fire.
Hundreds of Army Reserve Soldiers with a multitude of units arrive at Fort McCoy to train in the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 87-24-02. The WAREX exercise covers a wide variety of activities for units participating in the training from July 13-27, 2024. The training exercise is designed to test unit readiness and responsiveness to provide combat ready units.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941754
|VIRIN:
|240715-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110651827
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
