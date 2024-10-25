WAREX 87-24-02 Warrior Tasks Squad Lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941754" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 801st Field Hospital and 452nd Field Hospital conduct Army Warrior Tasks Squad Lane during WAREX 87-24-02 at Fort McCoy, WI. The Warrior Lanes AWT consists of troop movements, barbwire obstacle, react to indirect fire and contact with enemy fire.

Hundreds of Army Reserve Soldiers with a multitude of units arrive at Fort McCoy to train in the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 87-24-02. The WAREX exercise covers a wide variety of activities for units participating in the training from July 13-27, 2024. The training exercise is designed to test unit readiness and responsiveness to provide combat ready units.