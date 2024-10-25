Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WAREX 87-24-02 Warrior Tasks Squad Lane

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 801st Field Hospital and 452nd Field Hospital conduct Army Warrior Tasks Squad Lane during WAREX 87-24-02 at Fort McCoy, WI. The Warrior Lanes AWT consists of troop movements, barbwire obstacle, react to indirect fire and contact with enemy fire.
    Hundreds of Army Reserve Soldiers with a multitude of units arrive at Fort McCoy to train in the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 87-24-02. The WAREX exercise covers a wide variety of activities for units participating in the training from July 13-27, 2024. The training exercise is designed to test unit readiness and responsiveness to provide combat ready units.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941754
    VIRIN: 240715-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110651827
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WAREX 87-24-02 Warrior Tasks Squad Lane, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army reserve
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX 87-24-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download