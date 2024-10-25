Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    582nd Helicopter Group History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing

    Brief history of the 582nd Helicopter Group and it's way ahead. Historic media provided with efforts by LtCol Matthew Finnegan, Chief-Helicopter Operations 20AF/A3H. Film footage provided courtesy of DVIDs, to include video from Malmstrom AFB, Minot AFB and FE Warren AFBs Public Affairs Offices. Voice Over provided by Mr. Glenn Robertson.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 12:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941735
    VIRIN: 241029-F-MN204-1001
    Filename: DOD_110651496
    Length: 00:09:10
    Location: WYOMING, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 582nd Helicopter Group History, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    History
    UH-1N
    Helicopter Group
    582HG
    582

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download