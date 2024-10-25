582nd Helicopter Group History

Brief history of the 582nd Helicopter Group and it's way ahead. Historic media provided with efforts by LtCol Matthew Finnegan, Chief-Helicopter Operations 20AF/A3H. Film footage provided courtesy of DVIDs, to include video from Malmstrom AFB, Minot AFB and FE Warren AFBs Public Affairs Offices. Voice Over provided by Mr. Glenn Robertson.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 12:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941735
|VIRIN:
|241029-F-MN204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110651496
|Length:
|00:09:10
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
