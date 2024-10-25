Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Golden Knights skydive onto Galveston Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kerkow of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a tandem jump with passenger Toya Rivers on 24 October 2024. The jump was part of several parachute jumps made during the tandem event in Galveston, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Reis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941719
    VIRIN: 241024-A-GH686-3740
    Filename: DOD_110651152
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights skydive onto Galveston Island, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parachute
    Galveston
    Texas
    Houston
    U.S. Army
    tandem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download