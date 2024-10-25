Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: Becoming an American Soldier, Ft. Jackson, SC (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The making of an American soldier, this is the mission of Fort Jackson, South Carolina. To provide the Army with trained, disciplined, motivated and physically fit warriors, the team at Ft. Jackson needs a world-class logistics partner. The Defense Logistics Agency supports the Logistics Readiness Center with quality food, clothing and textiles, medical supplies and more so they can support the soldiers and the Army. For information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 08:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941708
    VIRIN: 241029-D-LU733-3072
    PIN: 505896
    Filename: DOD_110650975
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    This work, Logistics On Location: Becoming an American Soldier, Ft. Jackson, SC (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FtJackson

