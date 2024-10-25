86 AW: project power, create communities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941705" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing work around the clock to ensure mission readiness at the Global Gateway. The 86th AW comprises seven groups: 86th Operations Group, 86th Maintenance Group, 86th Mission Support Group, 86th Civil Engineer Group, 86th Logistics Readiness Group, 86th Medical Group, and 65th Air Base Group at Lajes Field, Azores. The seven groups include 29 squadrons spread across Belgium, Germany, Portugal, and Spain. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister and Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)