86 AW: project power, create communities

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing work around the clock to ensure mission readiness at the Global Gateway. The 86th AW comprises seven groups: 86th Operations Group, 86th Maintenance Group, 86th Mission Support Group, 86th Civil Engineer Group, 86th Logistics Readiness Group, 86th Medical Group, and 65th Air Base Group at Lajes Field, Azores. The seven groups include 29 squadrons spread across Belgium, Germany, Portugal, and Spain. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister and Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 06:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941705
|VIRIN:
|241029-F-VY348-3411
|Filename:
|DOD_110650912
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
