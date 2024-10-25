Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW: project power, create communities

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister and Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing work around the clock to ensure mission readiness at the Global Gateway. The 86th AW comprises seven groups: 86th Operations Group, 86th Maintenance Group, 86th Mission Support Group, 86th Civil Engineer Group, 86th Logistics Readiness Group, 86th Medical Group, and 65th Air Base Group at Lajes Field, Azores. The seven groups include 29 squadrons spread across Belgium, Germany, Portugal, and Spain. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister and Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 06:18
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    86th Airlift Wing
    86th AW
    Ramstein Air Base
    Global gateway

