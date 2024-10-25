Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NFL Panthers - Veterans Day ESPN - Staff Sgt. Rashawn Shearin

    MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Rashawn Shearin from E Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command sends a Veterans Day greeting message to his family and friends back home in Long Beach, California. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 05:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941704
    VIRIN: 241029-A-TR140-5869
    Filename: DOD_110650882
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL Panthers - Veterans Day ESPN - Staff Sgt. Rashawn Shearin, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    ESPN
    Veteran's Day
    Greeting
    NFLPanthers

