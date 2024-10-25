Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NFL Bengals - Spc. Jordan Taylor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Spc. Jordan Taylor from E Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command sends a Veterans Day greeting message to his family and friends back home in Overton, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 05:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941702
    VIRIN: 241029-A-TR140-4563
    Filename: DOD_110650880
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: OVERTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL Bengals - Spc. Jordan Taylor, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Shout Out
    ESPN
    Veteran's Day
    NFLBengals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download