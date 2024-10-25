Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Lt. David Sullivan, Holiday Greeting

    MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    2nd Lt. David Sullivan from E Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command sends a holiday greeting message to his family and friends back home in Columbia, South Carolina. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 05:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941701
    VIRIN: 241029-A-TR140-8377
    Filename: DOD_110650879
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Shout Out
    Christmas
    New Year's
    Holiday Season
    Greeting
    Hometown

