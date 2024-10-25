Park rangers and volunteers with the Allatoona Lake Project, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, harvested bamboo in Cartersville, Georgia, during the annual bamboo cutting event, Oct. 23, 2024. The event helps manage invasive bamboo growth and promotes invironmental stewardship in the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 00:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941690
|VIRIN:
|241023-O-QP400-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110650662
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Park rangers Harvest Bamboo to Create Fish Attractors, by Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.