Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Park rangers Harvest Bamboo to Create Fish Attractors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Park rangers and volunteers with the Allatoona Lake Project, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, harvested bamboo in Cartersville, Georgia, during the annual bamboo cutting event, Oct. 23, 2024. The event helps manage invasive bamboo growth and promotes invironmental stewardship in the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 00:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941690
    VIRIN: 241023-O-QP400-1008
    Filename: DOD_110650662
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Park rangers Harvest Bamboo to Create Fish Attractors, by Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    US Army
    Mobile District
    Allatoona Lake
    MobileDelivers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download