    Eighth Army Assignment Recruiting Video

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.21.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Alvarado 

    8th Army

    This video provides a visual description of what facilities and localities look like in South Korea. The video is produced with families in mind. South Korea is a modern and dynamic country with both busy urban areas and green natural areas and mountains. The main three Army garrisons are USAG Humphreys, USAG Daegu and USAG Yongsan-Casey.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 19:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 941680
    VIRIN: 241021-A-SJ697-4610
    Filename: DOD_110650489
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: KR

    South Korea
    Eighth Army

