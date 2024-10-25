This video provides a visual description of what facilities and localities look like in South Korea. The video is produced with families in mind. South Korea is a modern and dynamic country with both busy urban areas and green natural areas and mountains. The main three Army garrisons are USAG Humphreys, USAG Daegu and USAG Yongsan-Casey.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 19:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|941680
|VIRIN:
|241021-A-SJ697-4610
|Filename:
|DOD_110650489
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eighth Army Assignment Recruiting Video, by CPL Joseph Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
