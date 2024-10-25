U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participated in various exercises, operations, and training events during a six-month deployment to Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia from April to Oct. 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual, six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa and Cpl. Earik Barton)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Powerful Motivational composed by Color of Music/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and DeWolfe: Act of Heroism composed by Petrus Notermans/Synctracks/dewolfemusic.com
|10.25.2024
|10.28.2024 20:23
|Video Productions
|941679
|241025-M-PI941-1001
|DOD_110650453
|00:11:22
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|0
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines, Sailors conclude six-month deployment to Australia, by Cpl Earik Barton, SSgt Cristian Bestul, GySgt Kassie McDole, Cpl Migel Reynosa, Cpl Manuel Rivera and Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
