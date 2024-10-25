Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines, Sailors conclude six-month deployment to Australia

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    10.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Earik Barton, Staff Sgt. Cristian Bestul, Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole, Cpl. Migel Reynosa, Cpl. Manuel Rivera and Cpl. Juan Torres

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participated in various exercises, operations, and training events during a six-month deployment to Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia from April to Oct. 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual, six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa and Cpl. Earik Barton) 

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Powerful Motivational composed by Color of Music/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and DeWolfe: Act of Heroism composed by Petrus Notermans/Synctracks/dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941679
    VIRIN: 241025-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110650453
    Length: 00:11:22
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Marines, MRF-D, USMCNews, I MEF Summer Series, Darwin, MAGTF

