U.S. Airmen speak about National American Indian heritage month and share their experiences with their culture and military service at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 28, 2024. The observance was utilized to educate people about native tribes and raise awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 18:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|941675
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-NC038-4310
|Filename:
|DOD_110650368
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National American Indian Heritage Month, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.