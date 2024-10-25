Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class #277 graduation ceremony at NBVC-Port Hueneme on Friday, October 25, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 17:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941674
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-EP681-6682
|Filename:
|DOD_110650357
|Length:
|00:48:30
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CECOS BC#276 Graduation, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.