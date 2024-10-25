3 Satellite Communication Squadron Guardians perform maintenance on satellite equipment on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, October 24, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941671
|VIRIN:
|241025-X-OP274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110650320
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Satellite Communication Squadron, by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.