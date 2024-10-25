Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Medic Army Combat Support Hospital receives patients

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Army Reserve Soldiers with the 865th Combat Support Hospital from Utica NY receive moulage patients during the CSTX 24-02 and Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy Wis. Global Medic 24 combines forces from active and reserve components with joint and international partners for participation in a collective medical training. The exercise is designed to test medical equipment and systems as well as treatment techniques and procedures in the field, increasing medical readiness for future conflicts.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941655
    VIRIN: 240812-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110650170
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Global Medic
    865th Combat Support Hospital

