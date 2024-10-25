Global Medic Army Combat Support Hospital receives patients

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Soldiers with the 865th Combat Support Hospital from Utica NY receive moulage patients during the CSTX 24-02 and Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy Wis. Global Medic 24 combines forces from active and reserve components with joint and international partners for participation in a collective medical training. The exercise is designed to test medical equipment and systems as well as treatment techniques and procedures in the field, increasing medical readiness for future conflicts.

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)