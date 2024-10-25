Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Walter Way

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, presents the board of directors a new vision to deliver care at Walter Reed. Walter Reed is the flagship of military medicine, primarily catering to members of the United States armed forces, veterans, and their families, while also serving as a research and educational facility. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

