The Walter Way

Walter Reed Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, presents the board of directors a new vision to deliver care at Walter Reed. Walter Reed is the flagship of military medicine, primarily catering to members of the United States armed forces, veterans, and their families, while also serving as a research and educational facility. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)