Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Infantry M240B live fire training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers attending infantry Advanced Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute lay down suppressive fire with M240B machine guns during a live fire exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Oct. 28, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Mark Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941635
    VIRIN: 241028-Z-A3544-1001
    Filename: DOD_110649897
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantry M240B live fire training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M240B
    166th Regiment
    Infantry Tactics
    Infantry Advanced leader Course
    166th Regiment RTI
    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download