“We need more cowbell”: U.S. Marines with VMFAT-501 receive the Commanding General’s Cowbell Award for innovation and improvement

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Allen McDaniel and Staff Sgt. Antonio Hoggard with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501, speak about winning the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Cowbell award at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina. McDaniel and Hoggard recently won the Cowbell award, which recognizes and encourages members of 2nd MAW to actively seek out and implement innovations, improvements, and best practices that enhance collective performance and readiness. The Cowbell award helps 2nd MAW foster a culture of continuous improvement driven by individual and shared excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anakin Smith, Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike and Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
|10.10.2024
|10.28.2024 15:37
|Video Productions
|941633
|241010-M-LB029-1001
|DOD_110649892
|00:02:54
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
