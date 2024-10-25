Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Subway Mass Casualty at CACTF facility, Fort McCoy Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Army Reserve Soldier with the 329th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance) from Fairview, PA and Canadian Forces Partners with the 35th Field Ambulance, based in Fredericton, New Brunswick respond to Mass Casualty event in a Subway car as part of the Global Medic Exercise.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941629
    VIRIN: 240809-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110649806
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Global Medic
    329th Medical Company

