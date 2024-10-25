Army Reserve Soldier with the 329th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance) from Fairview, PA and Canadian Forces Partners with the 35th Field Ambulance, based in Fredericton, New Brunswick respond to Mass Casualty event in a Subway car as part of the Global Medic Exercise.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941629
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110649806
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Subway Mass Casualty at CACTF facility, Fort McCoy Wis., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.