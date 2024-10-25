Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sling load bridging pontoons at Big Sandy Lake

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Reserve CH-47F Chinook helicopter crews with the 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA supported the CSTX 24-02 exercise with sling loading bridging pontoons into Big Sandy Lake at Fort McCoy, WI. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 12:44
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Slingload
    Fort McCoy
    CH-47F Chinook helicopter
    CSTX 24-02

