    National American Indian Heritage Month 2024 (OPEN CAPTION)

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raul Pacheco 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    The Department of Defense observes National American Indian Heritage Month to honor the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Native Americans, including those who have served in the U.S. military. (OPEN CAPTION AVAILABLE)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 14:01
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National American Indian Heritage Month 2024 (OPEN CAPTION), by SSG Raul Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DEOMI
    NAIHM 2024
    OPEN CAPTION

