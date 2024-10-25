Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Band Performs in the Brooklyn Veteran Appreciation Parade

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division Band performs in the Brooklyn Veterans Appreciation Parade in Brooklyn, New York, October 26, 2024. The 10th Mountain Band is the only active duty band north of Washington D.C. The Band’s performance inspires our collective past and actively cultivates this spirit as we climb to our future.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941602
    VIRIN: 241026-A-JH229-3323
    Filename: DOD_110649478
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Band Performs in the Brooklyn Veteran Appreciation Parade, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

