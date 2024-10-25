International DJ and music producer, Alan Walker, speaks of his experience during a three-day visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16-18, 2024. Walker embedded with units around Spangdahlem participating in various demonstrations and fulfilled his childhood dream of flying in an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The tour highlighted Spangdahlem’s mission and commitment to strengthening its NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 11:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941601
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-GY077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110649477
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DJ Alan Walker takes to the skies with the 480th Fighter Squadron, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.