    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    International DJ and music producer, Alan Walker, speaks of his experience during a three-day visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16-18, 2024. Walker embedded with units around Spangdahlem participating in various demonstrations and fulfilled his childhood dream of flying in an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The tour highlighted Spangdahlem’s mission and commitment to strengthening its NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941601
    VIRIN: 240925-F-GY077-1001
    Filename: DOD_110649477
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DJ Alan Walker takes to the skies with the 480th Fighter Squadron, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Alan Walker
    Walker World
    Securing The Skies

