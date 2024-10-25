DJ Alan Walker takes to the skies with the 480th Fighter Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941601" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

International DJ and music producer, Alan Walker, speaks of his experience during a three-day visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16-18, 2024. Walker embedded with units around Spangdahlem participating in various demonstrations and fulfilled his childhood dream of flying in an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The tour highlighted Spangdahlem’s mission and commitment to strengthening its NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)