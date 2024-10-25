Members of Holloman Air Force Base participate in a dramatization portraying the effects of domestic violence in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Oct. 11, 2024. Domestic violence is recognized as a significant public health concern that undermines healthy relationships, military core values, and expected standards of behavior. Holloman offers support services for those who have experienced trauma. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941598
|VIRIN:
|241011-F-GW690-7652
|Filename:
|DOD_110649424
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Eggshells, by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.