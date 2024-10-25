Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eggshells

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    Members of Holloman Air Force Base participate in a dramatization portraying the effects of domestic violence in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Oct. 11, 2024. Domestic violence is recognized as a significant public health concern that undermines healthy relationships, military core values, and expected standards of behavior. Holloman offers support services for those who have experienced trauma. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941598
    VIRIN: 241011-F-GW690-7652
    Filename: DOD_110649424
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eggshells, by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awareness
    Domestic Violence
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Abuse
    Purple Up

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download