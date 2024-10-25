video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Holloman Air Force Base participate in a dramatization portraying the effects of domestic violence in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Oct. 11, 2024. Domestic violence is recognized as a significant public health concern that undermines healthy relationships, military core values, and expected standards of behavior. Holloman offers support services for those who have experienced trauma. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)