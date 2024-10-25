Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCOA Students Conduct Public Speaking Assessments

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army and multinational Soldiers conduct public speaking assessments in front of their peers as part of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's (NCOA) Basic Leader Course at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024. The NCOA focuses on developing well-rounded, disciplined leaders who build cohesive teams across alliances, ensuring success in joint multinational operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 11:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941586
    VIRIN: 241024-A-MC970-7702
    PIN: 247702
    Filename: DOD_110649326
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    NCOA
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    BeAllYouCanBe

