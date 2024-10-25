Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Transforms: A Call to Action, DLA Strategic Plan 2025-2030, Message from DLA Director (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Overcoming contested logistics challenges as the nation faces adversaries in all domains is the Defense Logistics Agency’s top priority as outlined in its new 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, "DLA Transforms: A Call to Action.” DLA Director, LTG Mark Simerly, presents a high-level overview of the plan during this transformative time. For more information about DLA's Strategic Plan, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Info/Strategic-Plan/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941574
    VIRIN: 241022-D-LU733-8314
    PIN: 505900
    Filename: DOD_110649181
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Transforms: A Call to Action, DLA Strategic Plan 2025-2030, Message from DLA Director (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLAStrategicPlan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download