    49th Marine Corps Marathon Feature: Awards

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Video by Shaehmus Sawyer 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    A short video featuring the Marine Corps Marathon race awards in Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2024. The MCM is known as the “people’s marathon” because it’s one of the largest marathons with no prize award of monetary value, resembling the intrinsic value of determination indicative of the warrior spirit that is shared with U.S. Marines.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

