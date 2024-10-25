Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Knowledge: KAMANDAG 8

    BURGOS, PHILIPPINES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, service members with the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection, and service members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct small unmanned aircraft system, fires, communications, and medical subject matter expert exchanges, leading to a humanitarian aid and disaster relief demonstration during KAMANDAG 8 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Burgos, Philippines, Oct. 14-21, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, JGSDF, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter) 

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 06:32
    Location: BURGOS, PH

    TAGS

    Philippines 
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    KAMANDAG
    MRFSEA
    KAMANDAG8

